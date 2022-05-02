FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As expected April had the temperature swings and rainy stretches typical of spring. However, the cold days outnumbered the warm and while several days saw rain, we ended up over an inch below average.

Overall April was 2.3° below average, even after we hit 80° on the 23rd and 24th. There was only one other day that was at 70° or above, typically we average 7 days at or above that mark.

As for precipitation, we saw 16 days with measurable precipitation in Fort Wayne. That may seem like a lot but there are two things to consider. First off, we typically have 13 days with precipitation in April. Secondly, the amount of precipitation was actually nearly an inch and a quarter below average.

Snowfall, however, was above average this April, but that’s not saying a lot considering the average snow for the month is just 0.8″. Fort Wayne had 3 days with snow to total 1.3″.

The good news is that the month of May doesn’t really see accumulating snow due to the much warmer temperatures.

Our average high to start May is 67 degrees and the average low is 45 degrees. By the end of the month, we are starting to feel like summer with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the mid-50s. Our days also continue to get longer but not as big of a jump as we saw in April with nearly 56 more minutes of sunlight.

Looking at data back to 1991, May is our wettest month with 4.58″ of rain on average.

The Climate Prediction Center outlook for May doesn’t favor above or below-average temperatures over the course of the month so we have equal chances of being on either side. Cooler air is favored through the upper Great Lakes and Northern Plains.

As for precipitation, the outlook also favors equal chances of above or below average for the month. Above-average conditions are favored through the central U-S and drought likely worsening through the southwestern US.

With more rain chances throughout this week, we are currently looking at a wet start to May, but we still have the rest of the month to go. You can find the latest forecast information at wane.com/weather