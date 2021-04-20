Prepare for the return of winter weather with tips from I&M

I&M Crews working to restore power in Granger, Ind. in Jan. 2021 (Photo courtesy of I&M)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) is ready for the return of snow and hard freeze to its service area and has shared winter weather safety tips for customers.

I&M said it wants customers to be aware of the potential hazards that come along with winter weather:

Cold temperatures.

Dangerous driving and walking conditions.

Snow could rest on power lines or trees potentially causing them to fall.

Never touch a fallen utility wire, no matter how harmless it looks. It can be difficult to distinguish between a power line and a cable or telephone line. All fallen lines should be considered energized and dangerous. And, don’t touch anything in contact with the line, such as trees, fences or puddles of water, because they can conduct electricity.

If you use a generator, please follow all the manufacturer’s instructions and never operate indoors.

Use caution and slow down if you see first responders, snowplow crews or I&M personnel working on or near the road.

For more safety information visit: IndianaMichiganPower.com/Safety

I&M is encouraging customers to use the Indiana Michigan Power app during inclement weather

and sign up for text and email alerts at IndianaMichiganPower.com/App

Report outages and down power lines on the I&M app, website or by contacting the company through social media or by calling 1-800-311-4634.