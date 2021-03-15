Prepare for severe weather with tips from American Red Cross

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Indiana Severe Weather Preparedness Week begins this week, and the Indiana Region of the American Red Cross wants to remind residents to be prepared for the upcoming severe weather season by developing a severe weather plan.

“Now is the time to plan, practice and prepare for severe weather,” said Leslie Montgomery, regional disaster officer for the American Red Cross – Indiana Region. “Preparation is key to keep everyone safe when severe weather strikes.”

Here are tips to plan and prepare for severe weather: