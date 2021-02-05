Prepare for frigid weather with safety tips from American Red Cross

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team is calling for highs in the teens and low single digits. Winds will be breezy, at times, making it feel even colder. Many times we’ll have below zero wind chills over the weekend. At best, our wind chills will only be as high as the single digits above 0°. Chief Meteorologist Nicholas Ferreri says conditions will get even colder next week.

“As we brace for frigid weather, we have tips everyone can follow to stay safe,” said LaMar Holliday, regional communications director for the American Red Cross – Indiana Region. “Whether trying to keep your home warm or—if you must—going outdoors, there are steps you can take to prepare.”

INDOORS:

Bring your companion animals indoors.

Learn how to protect pipes from freezing.

If you must use a space heater, place it on a level, hard and nonflammable surface such as a ceramic tile floor. Don’t place it on rugs and carpets, or near bedding and drapes. Keep space heaters away children and pets.

Plug space heater power cords directly into outlets – never into an extension cord.

Never use a cooking range or oven to heat your home.

OUTDOORS (if you must go outside):

Make any trips outside as brief as possible.

Wear layered clothing, mittens or gloves, and a hat. Outer garments should be tightly woven and water repellent. Mittens or gloves and a hat will prevent the loss of body heat.

Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from severely cold air. Avoid taking deep breaths and minimize talking.

Watch for hypothermia and frostbite. Hypothermia symptoms include confusion, dizziness, exhaustion and severe shivering. Frostbite symptoms include numbness, flushed gray, white, blue or yellow skin discoloration, numbness, or waxy feeling skin.

Download the Red Cross’ First Aid App for expert medical guidance and a hospital locator in case travelers encounter any mishaps. Download this app and more for free in app stores or on the American Red Cross website.