FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – March 2023 is in the books and it was an active month in the weather department. We had big swings in temperatures, plenty of rainfall, and even enough snow to bring us close to average levels in Fort Wayne. We also ended the month with an outbreak of severe weather.

Temperature-wise, we ended up only 0.3 degrees above average. We began the month substantially above average, but we cooled back down in a big way by the middle of the month. Our highest temperature was 63 degrees on March 31st and our lowest temperature was 18 degrees on March 15th.

The main headline for the month is that we were well above average in the precipitation department. We racked up over four and three quarters inches this month, which is over two inches above average. This makes March 2023 the 14th wettest March in Fort Wayne’s history and the wettest March since 2009. In fact, our year is now off to 7th wettest in history, with 11.77 inches having fallen over the course of the first three months of 2023.

Measurable snow was recorded on six days in March, with March 10th and 12th seeing over one inch of snow. We ended up with just over four and a half inches of snow, which is a half an inch above our monthly average. This makes March 2023 the most snowy March since 2015.

As we transition to April, we are not completely done with snow chances. On average, we pick up under an inch of snow, along with 3.74 inches of precipitation. We do see a nice increase in our temperatures though, with average highs climbing from the mid-50s to the mid-to-upper 60s. Average low temperatures climb from the mid-30s to the mid-40s.

This April looks to bring us above average temperatures and above average precipitation, but the chances are not particularly high. We could end up closer to average in both aspects and this appears to be the case in the forecast for the beginning of the month.

