Portions of Gulf Coast prepare for back to back tropical cyclones

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two tropical cyclones are on track to impact the southern Gulf coast this week, with the potential for life threatening weather conditions to occur.

The first of the tropical systems to impact the Gulf coast will be Tropical Storm Marco, which is currently located in the Gulf of Mexico. The latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center indicates that Marco will move sharply to the northwest, with the potential to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before landfall. Marco is then expected to drift further to the northwest, making a landfall across the southern coast of Louisiana.

Official National Hurricane Center forecast for Tropical Storm Marco as of 11 AM Sunday.

Marco is currently expected to impact the Louisiana coast during the day on Monday, before moving further inland and impacting eastern Texas on Tuesday. Hurricane and Tropical Storm warnings have been issued along the southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi coasts.

The second of the tropical systems is Tropical Storm Laura, which is currently located to the southeast of Cuba. The official forecast track for Laura shows a gradual movement to the northwest into the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The latest forecast indicates that Laura will have the potential to reach Category 2 hurricane status, and is projected to make a landfall somewhere between southeast Texas and central Louisiana.

Official National Hurricane Center forecast for Tropical Storm Laura as of 11 AM Sunday.

Two tropical cyclones have never simultaneously reached hurricane status while both over the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. In fact, there have only been three occurrences of tropical cyclones sharing the waters of the Gulf of Mexico at the same time.

In 1933, two tropical cyclones made landfall along the Gulf coast. One of the cyclones was a hurricane, while the other was a tropical storm.

In 1959, two tropical storms occupied the Gulf of Mexico, but neither were hurricane status at the same time.

In 2002, a tropical depression and a tropical storm shared the waters of the Gulf of Mexico.