Polar vortex could bring rare May snow, low temps to US East

A dusting of snow covers tree branches in Stowe, Vt., on Tuesday May 5, 2020. The National Weather Service predicted snow or rain showers Tuesday morning in parts of New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring)

BOSTON (AP) — The northeastern U.S. is about to get a cold spring farewell from winter’s bad boy, the polar vortex, which could bring rare May snowfall and record-low temperatures to some areas over the Mother’s Day weekend.

The National Weather Service says a low pressure system off the coast of southern New England is pulling cold air down from the north.

Current forecasts call for perhaps as much as 2 inches of snow in the Berkshire Mountains in western Massachusetts on Friday into Saturday, and rain with flakes possible in the Boston area. Massachusetts hasn’t had measurable snow in May since 2002.

