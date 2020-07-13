Pictures: Funnel clouds spotted

Funnel clouds were spotted around Northeast Indiana on Sunday. Meteorologist Adam Solarczyk said the funnels that developed in parts of the area were actually cold air funnels. They typically form beneath showers or weak thunderstorms when the air higher up in the atmosphere is much colder than the air closer to the surface. The National Weather Service usually doesn’t issue Tornado Warnings for cold air funnels since they rarely touch the ground. They are also hard to detect since the rotation is so weak. Most of the time cold air funnels are harmless, but on rare occasions, they can touch down and cause EF-0 level tornado damage with winds up to 85 mph. So far there have been no reports of the funnels from this evening reaching the ground.