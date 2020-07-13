Pictures: Funnel clouds spotted

Funnel clouds were spotted around Northeast Indiana on Sunday. Meteorologist Adam Solarczyk said the funnels that developed in parts of the area were actually cold air funnels. They typically form beneath showers or weak thunderstorms when the air higher up in the atmosphere is much colder than the air closer to the surface. The National Weather Service usually doesn’t issue Tornado Warnings for cold air funnels since they rarely touch the ground. They are also hard to detect since the rotation is so weak.  Most of the time cold air funnels are harmless, but on rare occasions, they can touch down and cause EF-0 level tornado damage with winds up to 85 mph. So far there have been no reports of the funnels from this evening reaching the ground. 

  • A funnel cloud was spotted in Liberty Center in Wells County on Sunday, July 12, 2020. (Photo by Destinea Mason)
  • A funnel cloud was spotted outside Warren on Sunday, July 12, 2020. (Photo by Angel Chesterman)
  • A funnel cloud was spotted north of Warren on Sunday, July 12, 2020. (Photo by Drew Finley Smith)
  • A funnel cloud was spotted west of Ponetto in Wells County on Sunday, July 12, 2020. (Photo by Laura Moser-Bedwell)
  • A funnel cloud was spotted near Lancaster on Sunday, July 12, 2020. (Photo by Tammy Millington)
  • A funnel cloud was spotted in Warren on Sunday, July 12, 2020. (Photo by Michael Marshall)
  • A funnel cloud was spotted on Sunday, July 12, 2020. (Photo by Larry Switzer)
  • A funnel cloud was spotted in Bluffton on Sunday, July 12, 2020. (Photo by Emilee Green)
  • A funnel cloud was spotted in Bluffton on Sunday, July 12, 2020. (Photo by Kristan Brinneman)
  • A funnel cloud was spotted in Roanoke on Sunday, July 12, 2020. (Photo by Mackenzie Johnson)
  • A funnel cloud was spotted in Warren on Sunday, July 12, 2020. (Photo by Jennifer Freds)
  • A funnel cloud was spotted between Markle and Warren on Sunday, July 12, 2020. (Photo by Jill Yaste Worster)
  • A funnel cloud was spotted west of Montpelier on Sunday, July 12, 2020. (Photo by Fona Parr)

