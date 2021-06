A severe thunderstorm rolled through the northern counties of northeast Indiana late Tuesday afternoon. Viewers sent in numerous pictures of storm clouds. Take a look:

(Joana Goddard)

Strong winds and lightning in southwest Fort Wayne (Drew Zahm)

(Joana Goddard)

Afternoon storm clouds north of Wabash (Becky Bowman)

(Joana Goddard)

Storm clouds in Huntertown (Cherish Ruble)

Storm clouds in New Haven (Dylan Curran)

Storm clouds in Wabash (Eric Hobson)

(Joana Goddard)

Storm clouds along Coliseum Boulevard in Fort Wayne. (Samantha Tyree)

Storm clouds in Fort Wayne. (Leann Justice Smith)

Storm clouds in Fort Wayne. (Michelle Lea)

Storm clouds along Coliseum Boulevard in Fort Wayne. (Samantha Tyree)

Storm clouds near Purdue Fort Wayne in Fort Wayne. (Shelby Fairchild)

