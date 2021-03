WANE 15 staff set out Tuesday to capture the sights of spring in Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana, as temperatures climbed into the low 70s. Take a look!

Flowers are shown in downtown Fort Wayne. (Chris Darby)

A cold drink is shown on a warm day on March 30, 2021. (Pat Hoffmann)

A man and child walk through Eagle Marsh on March 30, 2021. (Aaron Organ)

A bicyclist rides through Foster Park on March 30, 2021. (Aaron Organ)

Flowers line the street of a Fort Wayne apartment complex. (Adam Solarczyk)

Flowers are on display at a Fort Wayne Kroger store. (Adam Solarczyk)

Baby bird eggs are shown in a nest. (Aaron Organ)

A cat looks out at a spring day in Fort Wayne. (Alivia Crist)

A farm outside Fort Wayne is shown on March 30, 2021. (Bre Brownlee)

Flowers bloom in Foster Park on March 30, 2021. (Aaron Organ)

Flowers are shown outside the Fort Wayne Museum of Art. (Chris Darby)

The downtown Fort Wayne skyline is shown from Promenade Park. (Josh Ayen)

Flowers bloom in Foster Park on March 30, 2021. (Aaron Organ)

A child flies a kite in Lakeside Park on March 30, 2021. (Kaitor Kay)

A runner trots through Eagle Marsh on March 30, 2021. (Aaron Organ)

Flowers bloom in Foster Park on March 30, 2021. (Aaron Organ)

Lakeside Park is shown on March 30, 2021. (Kaitor Kay)

An American flag blows in the wind in the background of a budding branch. (Sierra Tufts)

Flowers bloom in northeast Indiana. (Sierra Tufts)

(Sierra Tufts)

Flowers bloom in Foster Park on March 30, 2021. (Aaron Organ)

(Sierra Tufts)

(Sierra Tufts)

Detour signs are shown along West State Boulevard on March 30, 2021. (Aaron Organ)

A bicyclist rides through Eagle Marsh on March 30, 2021. (Aaron Organ)

Flowers bloom in Foster Park on March 30, 2021. (Aaron Organ)

Flowers bloom in Foster Park on March 30, 2021. (Aaron Organ)

A man relaxes on a bench in downtown Fort Wayne on March 30, 2021.

Flowers bloom in Foster Park on March 30, 2021. (Aaron Organ)

The sun rises in northeast Indiana. (Terra Brantley)

A child flies a kite in Lakeside Park on March 30, 2021. (Kaitor Kay)

Have you captured a spring picture? Share it with us through our Report It feature!