A thick blanket of fog fell over much of northeast Indiana Thursday morning. Many local school systems delayed classes, and some canceled altogether. Even with the disruption, the scenery was beautiful. Take a look at some pictures of the fog in Fort Wayne:
Did you snap a picture of this morning’s fog? Send it to us at wane.com/report-it/.
- Tim Ryan on Democrats who refuse to debate ahead of midterms: ‘Have some guts’
- Complete your holiday shopping at The Monogram Shoppe
- Stellantis warns vehicle owners to park thousands of older models after air bag deaths
- Honor Flight takes Veterans to DC
- Easy tailgating hacks with pork rinds from The City Moms