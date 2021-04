A slushy accumulation is occurring tonight with the day's rain now changed over to snow. With some spots near freezing right now, bridges and overpasses are likely to become slick and icy.

A hard freeze comes tonight, which may prove damaging to outdoor plant life. Cover your plants up with a light blanket or bring them inside to protect them. At some point tonight, though, you may have to shake the snow off that blanket so the snow doesn't get too heavy on top of your plants! Morning temps will be in the mid-20s.