Photos: A snowy Wednesday

Weather
Posted: / Updated:
  • Children play in the snow in Fort Wayne, north of Washington Center Road, on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (Eric Miller)
  • USPS Mail Carrier Todd Ramsey on his regular North Central Fort Wayne route. He said he’s been with the Postal Service for 35 years and when asked what he thought of the snow, he replied, “well, it’s part of the job.”
  • The Forest Park neighborhood in Fort Wayne
  • The Forest Park neighborhood in Fort Wayne
  • The Forest Park neighborhood in Fort Wayne
  • The Forest Park neighborhood in Fort Wayne
  • Mary sends this from Warren, IN
  • Mark says there was heavy snow in Lima, OH

Send your pictures to us using Report!t!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss