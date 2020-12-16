Skip to content
Photos: A snowy Wednesday
Weather
Posted:
Dec 16, 2020 / 11:00 AM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 16, 2020 / 11:35 AM EST
Children play in the snow in Fort Wayne, north of Washington Center Road, on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (Eric Miller)
USPS Mail Carrier Todd Ramsey on his regular North Central Fort Wayne route. He said he’s been with the Postal Service for 35 years and when asked what he thought of the snow, he replied, “well, it’s part of the job.”
The Forest Park neighborhood in Fort Wayne
The Forest Park neighborhood in Fort Wayne
The Forest Park neighborhood in Fort Wayne
The Forest Park neighborhood in Fort Wayne
Mary sends this from Warren, IN
Mark says there was heavy snow in Lima, OH
Send your pictures to us using
Report!t!
