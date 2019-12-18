Overview of white Christmas chances in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? The Live Doppler 15 Fury Weather Team says that it’s unlikely this year.

A white Christmas is defined by the National Weather Service as having one or more inches of snow on on the ground, on December 25th. This isn’t always the case in Fort Wayne, where it has happened less than half of the time in recent history. Weather data spanning from 1912-2018 indicates that only 43 out of 106 Christmas’s were considered “white” in Fort Wayne.

The National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) have calculated the probability of having a white Christmas for various weather stations across the country. Fort Wayne is said to have a 35% chance of seeing a white Christmas on any given year. The probability is based on a 30 year climate data, from 1981 through 2010.

The chance of having a white Christmas generally increases as you move from south to north throughout the WANE 15 viewing area. Still, the probability is still less than 50% in all local locations.

2019 Christmas Forecast – Expect this year’s Christmas to be much warmer than normal. The average high temperature on December 25 in Fort Wayne is 33°, and the current forecast place temperature in the mid 40s for the middle of next week. This forecast is supported by the 6-10 Temperature Outlook, which is issued from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center. The outlook shows a core of above average temperatures spreading from the Great Plains through the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic regions.

The current forecast not only keeps temperatures above average, but it also is quite dry through the middle of next week. It is likely that Fort Wayne will not experience any more snowfall between now and next Wednesday, thus likely falling below average for snowfall and snow depth this Christmas.

Keep an eye on the Live Doppler 15 Fury Forecast over the coming days as the forecast may still experience changes. You can find the full 10 Day forecast here.