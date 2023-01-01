FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The final month of 2022 is in the books and the month will likely be remembered for the number of cloudy days and the short outbreak of arctic air that happened just before Christmas.

Temperature-wise, December ended up close to average, thanks to the impressive warm and cold stretches in the month. The warmest high temperature of the month actually occurred on December 30th at 55° and the coldest high temperature happened a week earlier at 9°. Our lowest temperature of the month was -8° the morning of December 23rd.

We spent the vast majority of the month below average in terms of precipitation, which allowed drought conditions to worsen across the area. However, a stalled frontal boundary at the end of the month dumped a good amount of rain, including 1.33 inches of December 30th, which was the wettest day of the month.

Perhaps the biggest story for the month as a whole was the lack of sunshine. We only saw 13 percent of the possible sunshine we could have seen during the month. There was only one completely sunny day, only three partly cloudy days, and 27 cloudy days.

A significant outbreak of arctic air occurred before Christmas and we picked up some snow along the arctic cold front that passed through the area. The snow on December 22nd set a new daily snowfall record in Fort Wayne, when we picked up 1.2 inches. In total, we only saw 2.8 inches of snow all month, which is 4.8 inches below average and ranks as the 33rd least snowiest December on record.

The arctic air arrived on December 23rd. Fort Wayne’s lowest wind chill was -38° and the highest wind gust was 51 mph. This wind chill was the lowest since January 30th, 2019, when a wind chill of -40° was recorded. Winds this high also blew snow around and resulted in this wintry weather event being classified as a ground blizzard.

However, the cold air did not last very long. A week later, we saw rain and we saw a record highest low temperature. The mercury never dropped below 44° all day on December 30th, besting the previous record by one degree.

In summary, December was a month that featured some extremes that ultimately balanced out fairly evenly. What does January typically bring? Usually, temperatures do not move that much and our precipitation total is fairly similar. However, January is the snowiest month on average, as we typically pick up over 10 inches throughout the month.

What do we think is in store for January 2023? Chances are we’ll continue our stretch of above average temperatures into the new year. We’re also expecting the active weather to persist, as we’re looking at chances for above average precipitation. Both above average temperatures and precipitation are in the cards to get the month started.

We hope you have a Happy New Year and we look forward to tracking the conditions as 2023 gets underway. You can visit our WANE 15 Forecast Page for the latest information.