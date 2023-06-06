FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – While some parts of the area have seen rainfall within the past week or so, the Fort Wayne International Airport has been bone dry for over two weeks prior to Tuesday. That appears to be changing though on this Tuesday, as rain has moved through during the late afternoon and evening hours. We anticipate measurable rainfall will have been picked up in Fort Wayne, but we’ll await official confirmation.

Officially, we have gone 16 days with no rain in Fort Wayne. Our stretch of no measurable rainfall though stretches to 17 days, if you count the trace of rainfall recorded on May 20th.

This means we’ve seen no rainfall at all since May 20th and only a trace of rainfall since May 19th. Non-measurable rainfall is defined as a trace of rainfall or less. For rain to officially be measured, we must see greater than or equal to 0.01 inches.

The longest we’ve ever gone with no rainfall at all in Fort Wayne was 21 days. This happened in May of 1977. If you include a trace of rainfall, the longest we’ve ever gone without any measurable rainfall was 41 days. This happened all the way back in 1908 from August to September of that year.

Our 16 day stretch with no rain ties us for the ninth longest dry spell in Fort Wayne’s history. Our 17 day stretch with no measurable rain ties us for the 39th longest such stretch. As of 5 PM Tuesday, it looks as though these streaks will end here, but we’ll watch and see. Our next best rain chance does not come until Sunday. Should dry conditions have continued all the way through Saturday, that would have tied us for the longest stretch with no rain at all. We also would have tied the eleventh longest streak if a trace or less or rain had been recorded before Sunday…

Despite a little bit of rainfall, we’re seeing drought conditions develop across the area. Here is the drought monitor update released on Thursday last week. These conditions are current as of Tuesday, May 30th. We’ll get an update to these conditions on Thursday this week and we expect this map to look worse.

You can track the latest changes to the forecast by visiting our WANE 15 Forecast Page. Let’s hope we do not see dry stretches this long again through the summer.