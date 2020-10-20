Orionid Meteor Shower reaches its peak

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The annual Orionid meteor shower peaks into Wednesday morning, Oct. 21. While this shower often offers an excellent opportunity to see meteors in the sky above northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, this will not be the case this year.

Due to all the clouds and rain chances in our forecast as Wednesday gets underway, the approximately 10 meteors per hour that will be visible behind the clouds will be blocked from our sight.

While you might, otherwise, still be able to spot meteors early Thursday morning, too, the Live Doppler 15 Fury Forecast calls for more cloud cover and rain chances then, too.

According to meteor shower expert Tony Rice, the Orionid meteors become visible when Earth rotates into the debris left by Halley’s Comet, which produces the meteors.