Oregon flooding starts to abate; part of interstate still closed

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Floodwaters covering roads in northeastern Oregon were starting to recede, allowing residents to return and assess the damage.

An approximately 10-mile stretch of Interstate 84 south of Hermiston, Oregon, remained closed Sunday due to flood damage and authorities say it could be a week before it reopens. A detour is in place.

Oregon National Guard troops aboard two helicopters airlifted 21 people to safety on Saturday, and authorities reported a 62-year-old woman who lived in one of the areas hit by floods was missing.

The forecast was for mostly sunny skies and no rain Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.