FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne announced Tuesday that the lobby of the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory will serve as a cooling station due to high temperatures and heat indices forecasted to impact our area.



The cooling station will be available from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. The Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory is located at 1100 S. Calhoun St. in downtown Fort Wayne.



Services being provided by the City are in addition to the proactive efforts led by The Rescue Mission downtown. The Rescue Mission has an indoor day shelter open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily regardless of outside temperature.



Also, The Salvation Army will serve as a cooling station from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. The Salvation Army is located at 2901 N. Clinton St.