Oklahoma and Texas brace for more tornadoes today

Severe weather is likely across much of Oklahoma and northern Texas today. The Storm Prediction Center has put much of this area at high risk for severe weather today which is the SPCs most dangerous severe weather outlook category.

The SPC is expecting a tornado outbreak across the southern Plains today and Tonight. The SPC also says that these severe storms could produce very large hail and 86 to 100 mph winds in the area.

The severe storms are expected to move out of the Panhandle of Texas and into the Oklahoma and eastern Texas area by late this afternoon. A warm front and strong jet stream will cause increasing lift, shear, and instability with these Supercell thunderstorms.

Because of the strong jet stream, the tornadoes may be on the ground for longer and have a much longer track through these areas today.

Many areas of canceled schools in anticipation of these strong tornadic producing thunderstorms.