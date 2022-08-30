TOLEDO, Ohio (CBS) — A woman died in south Toledo Monday after a tree fell on her as severe thunderstorms passed through the area.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was crushed by a falling tree on Beverly Drive near Copland Boulevard. A strong line of thunderstorms moved through the area between 6 and 6:30 p.m.

Fire Chief Allison Armstrong confirmed the woman’s death Monday night at the scene. She said 911 calls started coming in about 6:25 p.m.

A neighbor found the woman outside.

“Always pay attention to the weather,” Chief Armstrong said. “Weather can come fast, winds can come fast, so you always just want to pay attention to your surroundings and try to be in a safe place if you can.”