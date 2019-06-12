Ohio seeks federal aid for areas impacted by severe storms

Still image taken from drone video of storm damage in Celina, Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has officially requested a disaster declaration from President Donald Trump and federal assistance for 10 Ohio counties impacted by tornadoes, severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding and landslides.

State officials say 21 tornadoes touched down in Auglaize, Darke, Greene, Hocking, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Muskingum, Perry, and Pickaway counties during the severe storms May 27 and May 28.

DeWine said in a letter to the Republican president Tuesday that the storms caused a disaster of “such severity and magnitude that effective response is beyond the capability” of the state and affected local governments.

A preliminary assessment by federal and state agencies identified 942 homes and buildings destroyed or significantly damaged and 837 others that suffered minor damage or were slightly affected.

