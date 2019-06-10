Ohio Gov. DeWine calls on FEMA for tornado help

Still image taken from drone video of storm damage in Celina, Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine gave an update to Miami Valley tornado recovery during a stop in Dayton Monday morning.

The Governor visited Trimble, a company that makes GPS-enabled civil engineering, construction, transportation and logistics technology. DeWine spent the morning touring the 65,000 square-foot indoor research and development dome and training center.

After the tour, the Governor gave an update on FEMA’s recent tour of damage caused by the tornado outbreak on Memorial Day.

Gov. DeWine stated he will be sending a 30-page letter to FEMA on Tuesday, giving the agency all information regarding the magnitude of the damage.

Included in the survey of the damage were 1,800 different structures, ranging from totally destroyed to slightly damaged. Of the 1,800 structures, 500 are totally damaged.

Gov. DeWine said that the request is for assistance for individuals who were uninsured or grossly underinsured.

The state is asking for assistance in 10 counties, which include Mercer, Greene, Montgomery, Hocking, Perry, Auglaize, Miami, Darke, Pickaway, and Muskingum.

The damage, however, is not isolated to just homes and individuals.

“We also have some government damage,” DeWine said. “Obviously, we saw our water system significantly impacted for a period of time and we had damage in the Beavercreek Fire Department.”

While assistance can be granted for all, some, or none of the counties, no dollar amount is attached to the request from the state.

“What we would be asking for is individuals to get reimbursement, or help, or assistance,” Gov. DeWine said. “This is a designation that there is no exact criteria. The law does not say it has to be over a certain dollar amount.”

DeWine said he is hopeful that assistance will come to the state.

“We think we’re making a good case,” Gov. DeWine said.