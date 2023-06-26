(WANE) — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has issued another Air Quality Action Day that will affect Fort Wayne and the surrounding areas.

IDEM has issued the Air Quality Action Day after forecasting high levels of fine particles in the air on Tuesday, June 27.

The areas affected by the Air Quality Action Day will have an air quality that is “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” according to IDEM.

According to IDEM, Angola, Auburn, Decatur, Fort Wayne, Huntington, LaGrange, Marion, Portland, Wabash, and all cities in the surrounding area will be under the Air Quality Action Day on Tuesday.

A map showing when and where Air Quality Action Days are happening can be found online.