FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Brr! It felt more like winter to wrap up October in Fort Wayne, as a weather system brought cold air, gusty winds, and our first snowflakes of the season.

Mother Nature definitely delivered spooky Halloween weather. In fact, Halloween 2023 will go down as the second coldest in Fort Wayne’s history. We saw a high temperature of only 39 degrees and a low temperature of 24 degrees. This makes our average temperature across the whole day 31.5 degrees, which ranks as the second coldest Halloween. The coldest Halloween record goes to 1917. We saw the same low temperature that day, but we only climbed up to 35 degrees. This makes that year the coldest Halloween, with an average temperature of 29.5 degrees across the whole day.

Halloween 2023 was the 2nd coldest in Fort Wayne’s history.

This day stands in contrast to the month as a whole. We ended up 1.5 degrees above average for the month of October, thanks to several days in the 70s and 80s. We finished with five 80 degree days and four 70 degree days, ultimately helping us achieve the 41st warmest October on record. Considering we average two 80 degree October days, this year’s five days are notable, especially since one came late in the month on October 24th.

Despite the cold Halloween, October ended up above average.

Precipitation-wise, we ended up above average by just under a half of an inch. This ranks as the 35th wettest October on record. We saw several green days on the calendar, with the most rain falling on October 29th. We still have not seen a daily rainfall greater than one inch though since July 20th, but the rainfall across the month helped alleviate and eliminate drought conditions for most spots.

Above average precipitation in October helped bust drought conditions.

We saw a trace of snow on our wintry Halloween. This is only the 8th time snow has been recorded on Halloween at the Fort Wayne International Airport since records began in 1897. Notice that the Halloween with the most snow was also our coldest in 1917. This shows that winter weather during trick-or-treat time is rare!

Snow was recorded on Halloween this year for only the 8th time in recorded history.

For November, we typically see highs drop from the 50s to the 40s. Lows drop from the 30s to the 20s as winter approaches. A similar average precipitation to October can be found, with a total just shy of three inches. The difference though is that there is more snow in November, with just shy of two inches falling on average.

Average snowfall increases, while temperatures decrease in November on average.

This November, there are equal chances for above or below average temperatures, according to the Climate Prediction Center. Chances are also good we’ll end up below average in the precipitation department. Visit this link to learn more.

For the latest forecast updates as colder weather settles in, visit our WANE 15 Forecast Page. Enjoy the changing weather!