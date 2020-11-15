Observed Sunday wind gusts exceed 60 mph

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A powerful storm system brought rain and gusty winds to the region Sunday.

The storm system prompted both a Wind Advisory and a High Wind Warning for portions of the WANE 15 Viewing Area.

Observed peak wind gusts exceeded 60 mph at Fort Wayne International Airport. The long duration wind event brought multiple instances of intense winds to the region, with sustained winds between 25 and 30 mph for the majority of the day.

Thunderstorm wind gusts are considered severe once they reach 58 mph or greater. In some instances Sunday, such as at Fort Wayne International Airport, the non-thunderstorm winds exceeded 58 mph. This resulted in power outages, uprooted trees, and other damage around the area.

For a full list of Sunday’s peak wind gusts, click here.