FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After Saturday night’s severe storms, the start of virtual storm spotter training sessions with the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office on Tuesday comes at a good time.

The program started in the 1970s. Hannah Carpenter, a Meteorologist with the office, says there are about 350,000 to 400,000 trained spotters nationwide. In our area, it is estimated there are 3,000 to 5,000 trained spotters, with 2,500 people having been trained within the past three years. 30% of the office’s trained spotters were brand new this past year.

Attendees of the sessions can expect to learn about cloud identification, weather hazards, general safety with regard to weather, along with what and how to report to the National Weather Service.

The weather service looks for spotter reports of wall clouds, funnel clouds, tornadoes on the ground, hail of any size, lightning damage, flooding, and wind damage reports, like we saw this past Saturday night. You can also learn how to measure and report snow and wintry precipitation properly.

Storm spotters play a crucial role to help protect life and property. Carpenter says “we have noticed that, a lot of times when spotters are out in the field, they provide us that ground truth. Once the public knows…oh hey, somebody actually spotted a tornado, sometimes that will flip a switch in people’s minds and, you know, get them to say oh maybe I should take action…this is actually happening right now…maybe I should go seek shelter. So that connection with the spotters to our public is huge.”

Damage from Saturday night’s severe storms in Fort Wayne

Damage from Saturday night’s severe storms in Fort Wayne

Damage from Saturday night’s severe storms in Fort Wayne

Damage from Saturday night’s severe storms in Fort Wayne

Damage from Saturday night’s severe storms in Fort Wayne

Spotters can submit reports based on the type of hazard and time sensitivity. For example, a phone call to the office would be best if a tornado is on the ground. Other options include through social media, email, and through an electronic from on their website.

Carpenter says the virtual setting allows for plenty of interaction between the weather service’s meteorologists and the trainees. The session ends with pictures being shown of a given hazard. This must be interpreted and the spotters then send in mock reports based on what they are seeing.

There is are no requirements for retraining after you attend one session. However, it is recommended to return every few years as a refresher and as an opportunity to learn any new information.

You can sign up for one of four upcoming virtual spotter training sessions by visiting this link. Pre-registration is required and they are free to attend. The program lasts approximately two hours and the recommended age to attend is 14 years of age and older.