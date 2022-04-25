SYRACUSE, Ind. (WANE) – The National Weather Service declared the start to the 2022 growing season on Monday.

The Northern Indiana office released a statement confirming the beginning of the season. This means the weather service will now be issuing Frost Advisories or Freeze Watches and Warnings when temperatures are cold enough. The full statement is below.

Given the recent warm weather, increased budding and flowering of trees, and increasing daylight, the Frost and Freeze program will start today, April 25 2022 for the NWS Northern Indiana forecast area. This includes all of northern Indiana, far southern lower Michigan and northwestern Ohio. Frost Advisories will generally be issued when low temperatures between 33 and 36 degrees are expected under good radiational cooling conditions with a clear sky and calm wind. Freeze Watches and Warnings will be issued when temperatures 32 degrees or less are expected.

The weather service says there is no specific threshold used to determine the start of the growing season. It is more of a discussion with the Midwestern Regional Climate Center about how much of the spring vegetation has grown. If both sides agree plants and vegetation are now susceptible to being impacted by freezing temperatures, the growing season is declared to have started.

To view where vegetation is now susceptible, visit this link on the Midwestern Regional Climate Center’s website and click on ‘Vegetation Status,’ then ‘Vegetation Freeze Guidance.’

To learn when we could next experience a frost or a freeze, visit our WANE 15 Forecast Page.