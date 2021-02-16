NW Indiana gets 18 inches of snow, heavy snowfall widespread

Traffic camera shows a stretch of Interstate 65 in Crown Pointe on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (INDOT)

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — A winter storm has dumped up to a foot and a half of snow on parts of northwestern Indiana, while a large swath of the state received between 6 inches and 8 inches, creating hazardous road conditions.

The National Weather Service says Valparaiso residents awoke Tuesday to 18 inches of new snowfall.

Much of central, eastern, northeastern Indiana and parts of southwestern Indiana received between 6 inches and 8 inches of snow, with some areas reporting higher amounts.

Indianapolis police and public safety officials issued a travel advisory for the metropolitan area, urging residents residents to travel only if absolutely necessary.