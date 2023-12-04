FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wintry weather is back in the forecast this week, which is not something we have had to deal with very much as the colder months have returned. Tuesday though brings us the opportunity for some snowfall to accumulate, but rain will mix its way in.

Meteorological Fall did not bring us much snowfall accumulation at all; we ended the season 2.1 inches below our average snowfall total. We saw a trace of snowfall on Halloween in October and the only measurable snow we have experienced so far was on the Sunday after Thanksgiving, which was November 26th.

We have only picked up 0.4 inches of snow so far this snow season.

We now are watching to see if Tuesday brings us our first one inch snowfall of the season in Fort Wayne. March 12th was the last time we picked up an inch or greater of snow in the Summit City. That was 267 days ago from this Monday (December 4th)! For those of you who enjoy snowy days, March probably feels like forever ago!

Our last 1″+ snowfall in Fort Wayne was on March 12th earlier this year.

We have been waiting longer than usual though for our first one inch or greater snowfall in Fort Wayne. Examining records dating back to 1897, the median date of our first one inch or more snow is November 30th in Fort Wayne.

We are now past the median date of our first 1″+ snowfall in Fort Wayne.

Let’s break this down further to examine our earliest and latest one inch or more snows. Our earliest was on October 19th, 1974, and, if you can imagine waiting this long, our latest was all the way on February 17th in 1919. Last year, we picked up 1.9 inches of snow on November 12th, marking our first one inch or greater snowfall of last season.

Last season’s first 1″ snowfall was on the earlier side.

As wintry weather returns, it is important to prepare and keep yourself safe. Slick spots may be prevalent Tuesday, especially on untreated roads and bridges. Watch the video below for winter weather safety advice.

For the latest changes regarding upcoming wintry systems, visit our WANE 15 Weather Page. Enjoy how much snow can accumulate in your backyard!