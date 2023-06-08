FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As our stretch of time without significant rainfall grows by the hour, soil conditions are worsening and much of northwest Ohio is now officially classified as being in a moderate drought. Bryan, Defiance, and Paulding are included in this drought status.

Conditions are slightly better in Van Wert where it is only “Abnormally Dry” – just one step below being in a drought.

Across NE Indiana, Angola and Hartford City are in a drought.

Fort Wayne, and the remainder of northeast Indiana, is classified as being “Abnormally Dry”.

The Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team is tracking a weekend weather system which has the potential to bring anywhere from 0.25″ to 1.00″ of rain on Sunday.



