Northern Lights may be visible across Indiana/Ohio late tonight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A solar storm just a couple days ago provides the potential to view the Northern Lights much farther south across North America than is usually typical. Northern Indiana and northern Ohio are included in tonight’s potential viewing area that extends into early morning Thursday, December 10.

The best viewing window comes tonight from 10 pm – 1 am. And, with our mainly clear sky, if this potential to see the Northern Lights pans out, you’ll be able to spot the unique view in the sky. You should, especially, be on the lookout for some greenish hues to be present.

Another chance comes Thursday night into early Friday (Dec. 10-11). However, that chance is not as high as tonight’s potential. Chief Meteorologist Nicholas Ferreri explains more about the Northern Lights and this forecast in the video posted with this story.