NOAA Winter Outlook may mean more snow for our region

NOAA has issued the 2021 Winter Outlook and for our region that could mean more snow. The average snowfall for Fort Wayne is about 32 inches for the winter season. Because we are in what is termed a La Nina pattern (colder Pacific waters) the jet stream pattern may be more active than normal winter. This means we could see more weather systems and higher than average precipitation and snowfall.

The temperature outlook is for near-average temperatures which means it would be colder than last winter in our region.

