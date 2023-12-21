FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – I’m dreaming of a…Green Christmas? Some of you may be getting that wish this year, while the rest of you snow lovers out there will miss out this time around.

We sure have experienced quite the variety of temperatures over the past five Christmases in Fort Wayne. We saw near record warmth in 2019 and 2021. However, we have followed up each of those years with very cold temperatures in the teens and 20s! Our average Christmas high is 33 degrees and our record warmest is 64 degrees back in 1982. If we continue the trend of recent years though, you can schedule next Christmas to be a cold one!

Temperatures have bounced up and down the past few Christmases in Fort Wayne.

In fact, our 59 degree highs in 2019 and 2021 rank as the second warmest on record. The third warmest Christmas was in 1932 with a high temperature of 56 degrees. We’ll look to approach this number this year…

Our second warmest Christmas happened in two recent years.

This year, we’re tracking rain showers and 50 degree temperatures on Christmas. According to the National Weather Service, a White Christmas is when there is at least one inch of snow on the ground at 7 AM. This will not happen this year.

Sorry White Christmas fans, it will not happen this year.

Historically, our odds of a White Christmas then in Fort Wayne are about 38 percent in terms of us having a one inch snow depth. This is the critical value to examine on the graphic below. You can also see how we do not often see high amounts of snow on the ground on Christmas. One inch of snow has also fallen on Christmas 13 percent of the time, but it does not meet the weather service’s definition if it does not accumulate to the one inch mark by 7 AM. Our snowiest Christmas was in 1909, when 11 inches fell.

We have a 38 percent chance of a White Christmas in a given year, based on National Weather Service criteria.

This year though, we track rain and it has still been since July 20th since we saw a daily rainfall of an inch or greater in Fort Wayne. Will this streak end on Christmas? We have only seen an inch or more of rain twice on Christmas, with the record being 1.03 inches in 1982, which was also the warmest Christmas in Fort Wayne. Our average Christmas precipitation is only 0.09 inches, and that can come in the form of rain or in the form of the water equivalent of the snow that accumulates.

Heavy rainfall events are uncommon on Christmas in Fort Wayne.

We hope you have a Merry Christmas! We will be watching the temperature numbers and the rain chances as the holidays draws nearer. Visit our WANE 15 Forecast Page for the latest information.