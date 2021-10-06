With unseasonably warm start to October, when can we see first frost or freeze?

This October has been very warm. Not only have we seen well above average highs but our overnight and early morning low temperatures have been very warm as well. In most cases, our low temperatures have been about 10-degrees or more above the average. The average low during the first week of October is in the middle 40s while the average high is in the upper 60s.

Last October was the complete opposite of what we are experiencing so far. We had overnight low temperatures in the 30s. In fact, on October 5, 2020, the low temperature was down to 33 degrees. We actually had below freezing low temperatures on October 16, 2020, when the thermometer dropped to 30 degrees. The following night we had another freeze when temperatures dropped to 31 degrees on October 17.

Frost is usually seen on grass and plants when temperatures are around 36 or below. A freeze is defined as temperatures of 29 to 32 degrees. While a ‘hard’ freeze is considered to have a temperature of 28 degrees. A hard freeze is usually responsible for killing most vegetation and bugs.

There are no records kept of the first frosts but on average, we can see our first frosty temperatures during the first part of October. The first freeze usually happens in northern Indiana from October 10 to October 20. Right now our forecast model data indicates that we probably won’t see a freeze or even a frost through October 22.

The earliest freeze we’ve seen in Fort Wayne was on September 23, 1995, while the latest freeze happened on November 24, 1931, when temperatures were down to 32-degrees for the first time that year.

So enjoy these unseasonably warm temperatures through at least the first three weeks of October.