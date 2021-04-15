NIPSCO shares 10 energy efficiency tips to implement as warmer weather approaches

Merrillville, Ind. — To celebrate the planet this Earth Day, NIPSCO has shared 10 energy efficiency tips to consider implementing this spring and summer:
- SET YOUR THERMOSTAT – Keep your house at the minimum comfort level in the spring and summer. When warmer temperatures arrive, consider that each degree cooler than 78 degrees Fahrenheit uses substantially more energy.
- PLANT A TREE – Plant leafy trees on the south side of your home to provide cooling shade during hot weather, and plant evergreens upwind (most often north/northwest) of your home to cut down on winter drafts. Well-positioned trees can save up to 20% off your home’s energy for heating and cooling. Remember to call 811 at least two days before you dig.
- INSTALL AN ATTIC FAN – Prepare for the summer months by installing an attic fan. It can help regulate your home’s temperature by pushing hot air outside while pulling in cool air from soffit gable vents.
- USE AUTOMATIC CYCLES ON DRYER – Over-drying clothes wastes energy. Also, remember to clean the lint filter after every use for maximum machine efficiency.
- INSTALL OUTDOOR LIGHTING – Spruce up your outdoor landscape with solar lighting fixtures. They will power up during the day and turn on at night.
- TUNEUP YOUR A/C – Get your A/C tuned up before the summer season to ensure maximum performance. And remember to change your air filter regularly.
- SEAL AIR LEAKS – Prevent warm air from leaking into your home. Re-caulk or seal places allowing outside air to get in.
- SET TIMERS – Timers and motion sensors keep outdoor lights on when you need them and off when you don’t.
- UNPLUG CHARGERS – Chargers use energy when they are plugged in. If not connected to electronics, chargers should be unplugged.
- TURN OFF THE COMPUTER – Computers should be shut off when not in use. If a computer must be left on, the monitor should be shut off.