FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The August full moon is known as the “Sturgeon Moon” because this is the time of year that many sturgeon (a type of fish) are found in the Great Lakes.

Our full moon, visible at its peak the night of August 1, is a “Supermoon”. Its location is slightly closer to Earth than other full moons and it, also, appears larger in the sky than other full moons.

An interesting occurrence taking place later this month is a second “Supermoon” on August 30. When you have two full moons in one calendar month, it’s called a “Blue Moon”. So, this becomes a “Super Blue Moon”, as a result. This combination occurs only about once every 8 years, according to astronomy expert Tony Rice.

Since two full moons in any given month is rare, it is the origin of the phrase, “Once in a blue moon.”