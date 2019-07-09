Next possible tropical system forming in a unique way

We could soon have our second named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season and the first to threaten the U.S. this year, Barry. Typically we associate tropical systems to have tropical origins, such as developing off the coast of Africa or in the Gulf of Mexico. However, the way that Barry could form is somewhat unique, as it would have originated over land.

This storm system originally started in the Central Plains and was providing typical summer-time thunderstorms that pop up in the afternoon and diminish in the evening. As the system has moved eastward it has also started drifting to the south, eventually reaching the Florida Panhandle.

The low pressure that traveled through much of the U.S. could now develop into a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico.

Over the next day or two it will drift further south into the northern Gulf of Mexico, it is here that it will have an environment that is conducive for tropical development. The National Hurricane Center has a 70% chance for a Tropical Cyclone to form in the next 2 days.

Potential paths (as of 12 PM on 7/9) if the tropical system develops in the northern Gulf of Mexico.

Models show a possible track stretching from the Gulf Coast of Texas to the panhandle of Florida. The longer the system stays over water, the higher the chances are that there will be enough energy feeding into the storm to become a hurricane.

Regardless, if Barry materializes, there is a potential for heavy rain along the Gulf Coast heading into the weekend. Make sure to keep an eye on this storm system if you have any travel plans to the region.