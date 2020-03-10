Nashville Tornadoes a reminder of the importance of having ways to get warning information

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Last week tornadoes tore through Tennessee, including the city of Nashville. While not necessarily common, tornadoes are capable of hitting Fort Wayne and other highly populated metropolitan areas.

Some people believe that the geography of our region being in a river valley with our three rivers, protect us from a situation they saw in Nashville. Amos Dodson, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service says that is not the case. “All of those are just myths. Tornadoes can and do happen in Fort Wayne. In fact, there was an EF-2 that struck Fort Wayne back in 2001 and there was an EF-3 that struck Fort Wayne, back in 1968. So they can and do happen.”

There have been at least 25 deaths as a result of the tornadoes in Tennessee last week, where five tornadoes touched down between the hours of 11 pm and 2 AM, this timing is a very scary one as many are asleep.

“They are particularly dangerous because a lot of people are sleeping at that time,” says Dodson, “Unfortunately, a lot of people don’t have a way to get warning information while they are asleep and so it can catch a lot of people off guard.”

It is for this reason that it is important to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts that will wake you up. Dodson explains, “One of the best ways is to have a NOAA weather radio in your bedroom, the benefit to that is if we issue a warning it will alert you while you’re sleeping, wake you up, and you can get additional information”

As we have done for several years the Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm team will be programming weather radios at five different locations in the coming months.

Other ways to get information include apps such as the WANE WX app or text alerts that can help inform you of incoming severe weather. Just make sure they are activated when active weather strikes, and a reminder that storm sirens are not designed to alert you if you are indoors.

