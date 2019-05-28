Weather

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The National Weather Service has confirmed that at least three tornadoes touched down Monday in Indiana.

Forecasters say a tornado that damaged about 75 homes in Pendleton and nearby Huntsville northeast of Indianapolis was an EF-2 that cut across nearly 6 miles (9.6 kilometers) and packed winds up to 130 mph (209 kph). One person was slightly injured.

Survey crews also determined that an EF-2 tornado touched down in northeastern Indiana's Grant County with winds of up to 125 mph (201 kph), destroying three barns and a garage.

A touchdown by an EF-1 tornado was also confirmed in eastern Indiana's Henry County.

Meteorologist Charles Mott with the weather service in Chicago says crews were assessing whether a tornado caused damage in the town of Dyer in northwestern Indiana.

