FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Earlier this month a trio of planets rose above the southeastern horizon. Venus, Mars, and Saturn.

During the first few days of April, Saturn appeared to move toward Mars each day. In fact, on April 4th the distance between them was less than the width of the full moon.



Since then Saturn has continued to move further away from Mars, but a new addition to the morning sky is on the way.



Jupiter is starting to rise which will make for a quartet of planets across the morning sky. During the last week of April, Jupiter will be high enough above the horizon to be seen. If you head out about an hour before sunrise you will be able to see the four planets lined up.



Jupiter and Venus are on their way to their own close conjunction on April 30th. Clearly, the planets are far apart in space but our angle and view of them in the sky make them appear to be on top of one another.

If sky conditions warrant and you have a strong enough telescope, this is a great opportunity to catch a glimpse of other planets in our solar system.