Lake levels rise as a result of a soggy summer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — This summer in Fort Wayne has been a soggy one at times. Going back to the start of meteorological summer on June 1st, Fort Wayne is currently on pace for the 5th wettest summer with over 11 inches of rain so far. July alone currently sits at the 4th wettest July on record, with over 5 inches of rain measured at Fort Wayne International Airport.

Looking at the CoCoRaHS observations from across the area we can see those who have seen higher amounts of rain and those who have seen less. In some cases, totals vary dramatically over the course of just a few miles. One example of this is in Allen County where Monroeville picked up over a foot of rain since June 3rd, with nearly half of that falling Friday night alone leading to flooding in parts of the area. Meanwhile, Huntertown in northern Allen County only has experienced 6 and a half inches over the same time frame.

All of this rain works its way back into our rivers, streams, and lakes. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) monitors water levels with gauges across the county. They have three gauges on area lakes that allow us to see the impact the rain has had on Hamilton Lake, Sylvan Lake, and Waldron Lake.

Since June 1st, Hamilton and Sylvan Lakes have seen levels climb by roughly 3 inches each, but Waldron Lake has risen by over a foot. Keep in mind that each lake has its own source, leading to different rates of runoff.

For those wondering about Lake James, Crooked Lake, and Lake George; while there aren’t official gauges from the USGS in those locations, visible reports are that they have seen levels rise significantly this summer.

The current forecast calls for several more days with dry conditions you can find the 10 Day forecast here.