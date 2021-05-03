Most of Indiana either abnormally dry or in moderate drought

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A recent lack of rain made for nice spring picnicking weather in Indiana, but it’s left most of the state unusually dry or facing drought conditions.

Thursday’s update of the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that 84% of Indiana is either abnormally dry or in the midst of a moderate drought.

About 9% of Indiana is listed as currently experiencing a moderate drought.

Those moderate drought conditions cover all or parts of several northwestern Indiana counties, as well as parts of two far northeastern Indiana counties.

Rain that’s forecast over the coming days across could alleviate Indiana’s dry conditions.