Even though the Live Doppler 15 Fury Forecast has some rain for Halloween, if any raindrops are still around for the trick-or-treaters, they are likely to just be in the form of a few sprinkles. Such a light rain would not cause any significant impacts to trick-or-treating.

The sunset for All Hallows’ Eve is at 6:37 pm but, without the sunshine, it will be darker during the trick-or-treat hours.

We’ll keep you up-to-date with any changes to the forecast as we continue to stir the witches’ brew here at the weather center.