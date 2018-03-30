More rain and storms Wednesday, 60s in the morning and 80s in the afternoon

Our next weather system sends in scattered rain and storms during the morning with additional periods of rain and storms expected throughout the day, clearing by nighttime. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

The rain is out of the picture by Thursday and highs will be in the upper 70s.

Our next rain chances wait until late in the day Saturday and continue on Sunday.

Morning: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and storms.

Low: 65°

Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and storms.

High: 82°

Winds: SW 10 mph

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and storms tapering off by late night.

Low: 60°

Winds: NW-NE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly cloudy in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon.

High: 79°

Winds: NE 5 mph