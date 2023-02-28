FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The strong storm system that will arrive Friday morning and last all through the day has been a big headline grabber in recent days. At one point computer models were churning out huge snowfall numbers, but the latest trend has been toward a track that would provide far more total rainfall and low snowfall amounts. In fact, some spots may not see any snow at all.

One guarantee is our high winds. Gusts will be high and may reach speeds up to 50 mph.



Expected rain amounts are between 1″ and 2″. Given our recent heavy rains this week and last week, flooding concerns will only continue to increase as this new water drains away through our local creeks, streams, and rivers.



On its current track, this system would drop minimal to no snow from Fort Wayne southward. North of Fort Wayne may also end up seeing small amounts, but there is still a potential that a few inches could result if temperatures, timing, and storm track play out just right. So, if you’re in LaGrange, Angola, Kendallville, Albion, and Auburn, take note.

There’s, also, a chance some freezing rain and sleet could mix in, at times, across the region on Friday causing some slick travel.

With new, higher-resolution model data coming in during the upcoming days, the Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team will keep you updated here on wane.com, our WANE Weather App, and on our WANE 15 newscasts. Keep checking back in for updates.