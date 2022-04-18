FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Winter is still not loosening its grip across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. More snow has been added to our April numbers.

Fort Wayne has seen a half an inch of snow so far on Monday, which sets a new record for the date. The previous record was 0.3 inches of snow on April 18th, 1956. This increases our April snow total to 1.2 inches.

Higher snowfall totals were experienced in some parts of the area through noon Monday. Shipshewana was the big winner, where 2.5 inches of snow fell. The good news is the snow Monday morning did not cause any notable travel concerns and the snow accumulation was primarily on grassy surfaces. Most, if not all of the snow had melted by the afternoon, as temperatures climbed into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Snow in April is not all that unusual. In fact, we are approaching one year since the sixth highest April snowfall in Fort Wayne’s history. Last April 20th, 4.2 inches of snow fell in the Summit City.

The good news is warmer times are ahead. The warmest air of the year so far is in the forecast.

This story may be updated, as more snow could accumulate before the day is over.