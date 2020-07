FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Monday is National Moon Day in honor of the 51st anniversary of landing on the moon.

The moon landing has been named the greatest technological achievements of all time. The U.S. put the first man on the moon, Neil Armstrong, on July 20, 1969.

Monday night will be a new moon, so the moon will not be visible. However, the comet Neowise is visible in the sky through Aug.