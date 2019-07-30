Monday rain soaks region

A cold front moving east across the region brought a good soaking rainfall Monday afternoon and evening with many spots picking up 1″ and more of total rainfall across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio.

Despite all this rain, Fort Wayne is still below average for the month as a whole.

While a few additional scattered showers are possible on Tuesday, the actual quantity of rain that falls is expected to be light…and not enough to give us the more than 1/2 inch of rainfall we need to finish the month at average or above in the rainfall department.