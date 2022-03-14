FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 40 years later, Win Moses still remembers the 1982 flood like it was yesterday.

Moses was the Mayor of Fort Wayne when the flooding occurred. It began on the weekend of high school basketball sectionals. Moses tried to warn people they should not go to the games. When people exited the games, they found their cars underwater and their homes flooded.

The flooding was a result of rapid snow melt. A good portion of the 81 inches of snow recorded that winter was still on the ground at the time and all that water had to go somewhere.

Moses recalls the Nebraska neighborhood quickly going underwater. Everyone was called in to respond to the situation, including city emergency services. It was the worst flooding event in 70 years for the city.

A Map of the Flooding

The city quickly realized more people were needed to save the Lakeside Park area of the city and other locations where water was rapidly rising. Moses turned to the kids to help save the city.

Approximately 10,000 teenagers willingly left school to help sandbag. They spent multiple nights sandbagging and were even provided hot dogs by the American Red Cross. The younger kids had to get permits from their parents; Moses recalls them running down the street with signed permission forms. Moses says it is hard to believe those teenagers who helped are now approaching 60 years of age.

Kids from schools in neighboring counties came out by the hundreds to assist. The city filled the Coliseum with sand and so many helped with the task of filling and placing sandbags.

This huge effort to save the city got the attention of the national media. President Reagan, who was giving a speech in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the time, decided to come visit Fort Wayne. He came to congratulate and encourage the city’s efforts.

Moses couldn’t believe it at first. He thought ‘yeah sure he is…he’s bringing the Pope right with him…’ But it was true and Moses had to gather enough support from the National Guard and the Army to protect President Reagan.

This was a big moment for the city. Moses met the President and the Governor of Ohio at the airport and talked to them on Air Force One. It was an unforgettable moment, not only because he got to meet the President, but also because a tornado was heading toward him before the President’s arrival. Luckily, it veered away from his location when it was a half a mile away, but it was definitely a close call. The hour long conservation he had with President Reagan in the back of the car after they departed the airport was also memorable.

Moses on Air Force One

President Reagan and Moses visited Precious Blood Church, where displaced flood victims were staying. The President gave a speech there. He then traveled to the front lines and lifted sandbags with five students. The total damage cost added up to around $57 million. Reagan donated $6 million to the city to help with recovery efforts. The public was able to raise $400,000 in relief funds through donations.

The following year, Fort Wayne was named an All-American city. The city has also made a lot of progress since the flood. Headwaters Park and Promenade Park are used for flood control. Dan Wire, Vice President of the Maumee Watershed Alliance, says that the levees and the establishment of the Maumee River Basin Commission has been critical to controlling floods. A more recent $49 million flood control project has also been very beneficial, despite an Indiana House bill that has reduced the amount of flood plains remaining.

Moses accepting the All-American City award

Ultimately, Moses remembers the tension he felt 40 years ago. Seeing water overspread neighborhoods changed his whole perspective. Seeing ice flowing through the front and back doors of homes was hard to watch. It was also difficult to decide where more sandbags should be placed and Moses remembers a story about having to elevate a massive computer to save it from the floodwaters back then. However, he is proud of the city’s response and the community’s response, including the kids that pitched in to help.

To learn more about the Flood of 1982, visit this link from the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office.